Evening weather forecast Thursday, December 5th, 2019

Tonight will feature a partly to mostly cloudy sky and it will be a little chillier than last night with low temperatures in the 20s. We will try to turn a little milder on Friday. Will have clouds and some sunshine in the morning but the clouds will win out in the afternoon. An approaching cold front will bring a couple of sprinkles and flurries to the area during the afternoon hours. High temperatures will be in the 40s, but it may start to turn cooler in breezy later in the day. We’ll have scattered flurries with a blustery wind Friday night. Behind that system Saturday will be brisk and quite chilly despite the return of some sunshine. In fact, the end of the day may be totally sunny. High temperatures Saturday will be in the lower to middle 30s.

Sunday will be a tranquil day, but sunshine will quickly fade behind an increase in cloudiness again. Highs Sunday will be in the 30s to near 40. The next system will likely bring some rain on Monday. Despite the rain it will try to turn milder on Monday with high temperatures trying to rise into the 40s. We’ll still have some rain early Tuesday then it will turn cloudy to partly sunny and windy. Temperatures will likely spike to near, if not above 50, on Tuesday then start to fall later in the day. Wednesday will be a blustery and chilly day with temperatures no better than the lower to middle 30s despite a mix of clouds and sunshine. We’ll have a couple of flurries on Wednesday. In fact, temperatures may drop during the day on Wednesday and then likely will get well down into the teens Wednesday night. Temperatures will struggle to rise out of the 20s despite some sunshine Thursday.