Evening weather forecast Thursday, December 17, 2020

Tonight will be mostly cloudy. There will be some flurries around, more numerous in areas west of I-99. There could even be a snow shower in some areas that could bring a fresh covering of snow. Lows tonight will be in the upper teens to the lower 20s. Keep in mind that in some spots, the treatment of the road may have been washed away allowing wet spots to freeze. Remember, a wet road and an icy road do look the same. Some flurries still can’t be ruled out early Friday then the rest of Friday will be cold with clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the lower 30s with some of the higher elevations not getting out of the 20s.

Saturday will be seasonably chilly with sunshine mixing with clouds. Highs will be in the 30s. The next front may bring a few showers of rain and snow on Sunday. We’ll have a good deal of clouds Sunday with highs in the 30s to near 40. The chill will ease a little more on Monday with more clouds than sunshine. Highs will be near to just above 40s. A weak disturbance will bring some flurries and snow showers on Tuesday. Highs will be in the 30s. Wednesday will be slightly milder with a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs near to just above 40. A cold front will bring some rain and snow showers on Christmas Eve day. Highs will be in the upper 30s. Behind that front, much colder air will move in for Christmas day into the following weekend. This looks like it will be the coldest air of the season so far.