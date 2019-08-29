Evening weather forecast Thursday, August 29th, 2019

Tonight will be another comfortable night under a mainly clear sky. Lows will be in the 50s. Another weak front will approach the area on Friday. As it approaches clouds will mix in with our sunshine. It will turn warmer ahead of this front with highs near to just above 80°. The chance for a shower with this front will be quite small on Friday but eventually become a focal point to our weather as we head through the holiday weekend. The front will stall to our south on Saturday leaving us with times of clouds and sunshine. The chance for a shower on Saturday does seem quite small. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 70s which will feel warm for Penn State’s first home game which kicks off at 3:30pm. A disturbance moving along this stalled front will bring the chance for some showers to the area from sometime Sunday into Monday. There is a slight chance for a period of steadier rainfall. The combination of these showers, a good deal of clouds, and an easterly flow will keep temperatures from rising much higher than the upper 60s to the lower 70s on Sunday. Labor Day may turn a little milder with highs in the lower to middle 70s. It will also turn muggier with lows closer to 60. Things could change though as Hurricane Dorian may cause this front to stall in a different location, but it looks like you may need some backup plans for some outdoor plans. Dorian looks like it will directly affect Florida and parts of the Southeast and we will watch if it tries to move northward, but the chance for any direct impact on Central Pennsylvania seems quite small. We could have some showers close to the area Wednesday into Thursday. It will be relatively warm and humid with clouds and sunshine.