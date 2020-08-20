Evening weather forecast Thursday, August 20, 2020

Tonight be clear to partly cloudy and still quite comfortable, albeit not as cool as last night. Lows tonight will be in the 50s with only some of the coldest spots touching the upper 40s. This air mass will modify and warm even more on Friday despite sunshine mixing with clouds. It will also start to turn a little more humid as dewpoint temperatures will reach well up into the 50s to near 60 in spots. There is a slight chance for a shower by the end of the day, especially in the counties near the Maryland border. Highs will be in lower to middle 80s. Friday night will be a little with lows closer to 60 and the chance for a shower in spots.

A weak disturbance will move through close to the region on Saturday and give us a chance for a shower or thunderstorm, especially in the far southern part of the region. Otherwise, it will be warm and humid with clouds and sunshine with highs in the middle to perhaps upper 80s. Sunday will also be quite warm with sunshine, a few clouds along with highs in the middle to perhaps upper 80s. Monday will be warm and a bit humid with partial sunshine. Highs will be in the middle 80s. Tuesday will turn very warm and humid with sunshine and a few clouds. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s. Wednesday will be hot and humid with sunshine and just a few clouds. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90. Thursday will also be very warm to hot and humid with sunshine mixing with clouds. There may be a thunderstorm later in the day or at night as a cold front approaches the region.