Evening weather forecast Thursday, August 19, 2021

We’ll stay muggy tonight with some clouds and a shower in some places. Most spots will be missed, but the spots that do get hit could have a downpour. We’ll have areas of fog later tonight. Lows will be in the 60s.

Tropical Storm Henri is strengthening well off of the East Coast and may eventually threaten New England as a hurricane. While some tropical systems can bring a lot of rain like Fred, ones that pass at a little distance can enhance drier weather and that may be our case as we will head through the weekend. Friday will be cloudy to partly sunny, warm and humid with clouds and some sunshine. While a few spots will have a downpour, most spots will likely stay rain free. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s. Saturday will also be warm and humid with clouds and sunshine along with a couple of pop-up showers and/or thunderstorms. Highs will be in the middle 80s.

The chance for a shower or thunderstorm seems smaller on Sunday and Monday. It’s going to stay quite warm and humid with highs in the middle 80s. Once Henri passes the New England coastline, it likely will pull even drier air into our region. This will give us more sunshine than clouds on Tuesday with highs in the middle 80s. Wednesday and Thursday will be warm and humid with clouds and sunshine. The chance for thunderstorms starts to return, especially on Thursday. Highs will be in the middle 80s.

