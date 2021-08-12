Evening weather forecast Thursday, August 13, 2021

Tonight will stay quite humid with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. We’re going to have some thunderstorms around, especially from the evening into the middle of the night. Any of these could be heavy. Later tonight there will be a few patches of fog. Lows will be close to 70. Friday will be very warm to hot and humid with a mix of clouds and hazy sunshine. A cold front will still be close enough to bring a couple of thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon and evening. Once again, any of these could be strong. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s.

Saturday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine with just the chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s, but the humidity will start to drop. Sunday will be a nice day with sun mixed with some clouds. It will be warm, but shouldn’t be too humid, with highs near to just above 80. Monday will be a touch bit more humid with clouds and sunshine. A thunderstorm is possible by the end of the day with highs near to jus above 80. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will be a bit warm and humid with clouds and some sunshine. There will be a scattering of showers and thunderstorms each day. Highs each day will be near to just above 80.

