Evening weather forecast Thursday, April 29, 2021

A line of gusty showers with embedded thunder will move through the area this evening. This line will bring wind gusts over 40mph in spots. Behind this line, the rest of tonight will be windy with some clouds and scattered showers. Lows tonight will be within a few degrees of 50°.

Friday will be quite windy and not as nearly as warm as recent days. We’ll have more clouds than sunshine with scattered showers. The showers will be more numerous west of Route 219 with more in the way of peeks of sunshine farther to the east. Some wind gusts can reach to near 50 mph. Highs Friday will be near to just above 60. Saturday will still be a bit breezy and cool with sunshine mixing with some clouds. Highs will be near to just above 60. We’re going to have another warm-up Sunday into next week. Sunday will feature times of clouds and sunshine. A shower cannot be ruled out, especially in the northern part of our region. It will turn milder on Sunday with highs in the lower to middle 70. Monday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 60s to near 70. Monday will be a little warmer with a mix of clouds and sunshine. There may be some showers and thunderstorms approaching the region from the west later in the day. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70s. Tuesday will also feature a good deal of clouds with a shower or thunderstorm in spots on Tuesday. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70s. Wednesday will remain unsettled with a good deal of clouds with showers and a thunderstorm or two still possible. Highs will be close to 70. It will be breezy and a little less warm on Thursday with clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the middle 60s.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.