Evening weather forecast Thursday, April 22, 2021

There will still be a flurry or sprinkle in spots early then we’ll have clearing the rest of tonight with less wind. Once again we are going to have a widespread frost and freeze with lows in the upper 20s to the lower 30s.

After a chilly start to the day, the rest of Friday will turn milder with sunshine and a few clouds. Highs will be near 60. Friday night will still be chilly, but not as cold as recent days with lows in the lower to middle 30s. Sunshine will give way to clouds on Saturday with some rain arriving later in the day. Highs will be close to 60. We’ll have rain Saturday night into Sunday morning. The rest of Sunday will feature clouds breaking for some sunshine. It will be slightly cooler on Sunday with highs in the 50s. Monday will be nice with a good deal of sunshine with highs near to just above 60s. A major warm up is then coming for the middle of next week. We’ll have a sunny to partly cloudy sky on Tuesday with highs in the lower to middle 70s. Wednesday into Thursday will be breezy and even warmer with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be near to just above 80.

