Evening weather forecast Thursday, April 2, 2020

Friday will feature a chilly breeze with both clouds and sunshine. We will have more clouds to the east and more sunshine to the west. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 40s across the higher terrain to the lower to middle 50s in some of the deeper valleys. Even though an area of high pressure will slide over the region on Saturday, there may be a fair amount of clouds under that high. This will leave us with more clouds than sunshine in places on Saturday with highs in the 50s. Sunday will feature more clouds than sunshine along with the chance for a shower or drizzle in places, but it doesn’t seem like much in the way of moisture is coming our way.

Monday will feature both clouds and sunshine and it will turn a little milder with highs in the 60s. The weather then looks like it will turn more unsettled as we head into the middle of next week. Tuesday will feature variable cloudiness with some showers developing, mostly in the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60s. Wednesday will bring showers, maybe even a thunderstorm with highs near to just above 60. Thursday will be windy with clouds and some sunshine. Another front moving through may bring a couple of showers, maybe even a thunderstorm. Highs will be in the 60s.