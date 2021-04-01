Evening weather forecast Thursday, April 1, 2021

Tonight will stay windy and it will turn quite cold. We’ll have some clouds and there will still be some flurries and snow showers around, especially through the first half of the night. Lows will be in the lower to middle 20s with some of the colder spots dropping into the teens. There will be some patches of clouds around early Friday then the rest of the day will turn out to be partly to mostly sunny. It will still blustery and cold with highs in the 30s to near 40. We’ll turn out mainly clear and quite cold Friday night with less wind. Lows again will be in the lower 20s, some places dropping into the teens.

Sunshine will mix with clouds on Saturday. It will not be quite as chilly with highs in the lower to middle 50s. There maybe a sprinkle or two around Saturday night into early Easter Sunday.

The rest of Easter Sunday will be turn even milder with highs near to just above 60 along with a mix of sun and clouds. We’ll have partial sunshine Monday with an even milder afternoon. Highs will be in the middle, maybe upper 60s. Tuesday will also be mild with clouds and sunshine with only a slight chance for a shower later in the day. Highs Tuesday will be in the middle to upper 60s. There’s a better chance for showers Tuesday night into Wednesday. A thunderstorm can not be ruled out on Wednesday as it will still be quite mild Highs will be in the middle to upper 60s. We’ll have showers, maybe a thunderstorm on Thursday with highs in the middle 60s.