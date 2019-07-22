Evening weather forecast T

The heatwave started to show signs of breaking today. showers and thunderstorms will linger this evening, especially to the south and east and then later tonight we’ll have leftover clouds and areas of fog. It will still be a bit muggy in spots, but not as bad as recent days with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

We will have a refreshing Tuesday. There will be times of clouds and sunshine. A few showers could pop up throughout the day, but most of us will stay dry. Dew points will start decreasing throughout the day. Temperatures will reach the lower to mid 70s. Wednesday, clouds will break for a mostly clear sky. Starting Wednesday and lasting through the weekend, the weather will be pleasant for any cookouts and yard work as well as the Bedford County Fair and Houtzdale Days. High temperatures will reach into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Thursday, we will see a mostly sunny sky. It will be slightly warmer with temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. We will continue to see a mostly sunny sky on Friday. We will start to become a little more humid. Temperatures will reach into the mid 80s.

This weekend will set up similarly to last weekend; although, it will not be as warm. It will be a comfortable weekend to be out on the water. Keep an eye on children swimming or close to the water. Also, remember to use sunscreen and go inside if you start to feel sick. Saturday will have a sunny sky with some clouds passing through. The winds will shift and come out of the southeast. This will cause us to become more humid. Warmer temperatures will return Saturday with highs reaching into the mid to upper 80s. Sunday, we will see a mostly sunny sky. We will still be warm and more humid. Sunday’s high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. We will have a sunny to partly cloudy sky Monday. It will be even more humid than the weekend. Temperatures will climb higher with highs in the upper 80s. A few places could reach into the lower 90s.