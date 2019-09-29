Evening weather forecast Sunday, September 29th, 2019

A front which is stalled to our south, and a disturbance moving along it, is going to bring us a good deal of clouds for tonight along with scattered showers and drizzle. The bulk of these showers and drizzle will be around later on tonight. We will also have areas of fog tonight. Temperatures will not drop much with lows in the middle 50s to near the 60 degree mark. This front is going to stay stalled to our south during the day on Monday and give us a rather cool day with a good deal of clouds along with some showers and drizzle. While there may not be a lot of rain, there will be a damp feeling in the air. High temperatures will only be in the 60s with a few places west of Route 219 sneaking into the 70s. This front will lift north of the area on Tuesday and set the stage for some unseasonably warm air to move into the region. Clouds should break for some sunshine on Tuesday with high temperatures in the lower to middle 80s. Wednesday will be the hottest day of the week with some sunshine and high temperatures in the middle 80s. The nights will also be muggy as low temperatures will be mostly in the 60s through Wednesday night.

A front will start to sink southward across the area on Thursday bringing us a scattering of some showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures on Thursday will still be in the 70s, some places near the Maryland border could still reach up into the 80s for one more day. Behind the cold front Friday will be a breezy and much cooler day with a cloudy to partly sunny sky and a scattering of showers. Temperatures on Friday will likely not rise higher than the lower to middle 60s, with the breeze making it feel cooler than that. The wind will calm down and the sky will clear Friday night. That will set the stage for a very chilly night. Lows will be in the 30s with a scattered frost. An area of high pressure will build over the region and give us plenty of sunshine on Saturday. It will be a bit cool despite the sunshine with highs only in the upper 50s to the lower 60s. That means nice weather for the Penn State homecoming game against Purdue with a kickoff at noon. Sunshine will mix with some clouds on Sunday. Highs will be in the 60s.