Evening weather forecast Sunday, October 24, 2021

We’re going to have unsettled weather as we head into the week. Tonight will be cloudy with rain and fog. The rain will be steadier and heavier early tonight and near and north of I-80. Lows tonight will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Temperatures may even start to rise later at night.

A front is going to be stalled close to the area on Monday. North and east of the front will likely stay cool and rather cloudy with showers. The farther south and west you are in our area, there will be a better chance for some breaks of sunshine. There could also be a rumble of thunder during the afternoon, especially where there are some breaks of sun. Highs on Monday will be mostly in the 60s though some spots west of Route 219 will make a run at getting into the lower 70s.

A storm system off of the East Coast likely will still throw some rain back into our region on Tuesday with plenty of clouds and areas of fog. Temperatures Tuesday will likely not get out of the 50s. Clouds should break for some peeks of sunshine on Wednesday with just the chance for a leftover shower or drizzle. Highs will be in the upper 50s to the lower 60s.

The next system will bring a partly to mostly cloudy sky on Thursday. Rain will likely develop later Thursday and we’ll continue to have rain at times on Friday. Some of the rain will be heavy. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50s.

