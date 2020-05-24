Evening weather forecast Sunday, May 24, 2020

We will have some clouds around tonight and it is going to be mild again with lows in the 50s.

A taste of summer is coming this week. Memorial Day will likely start off with a good deal of clouds in some places but we are going to have at least partial sunshine for the rest of the day. It will be warm with highs in the middle to upper 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday will also be warm and it will turn more humid with partial sunshine. Highs each day will be near to just above 80 and it is going to become noticeably more humid with dewpoint temperatures pushing to near 60. Thursday will be warm and humid with a mix of clouds and hazy sunshine. There is a better chance for a pop up shower or thunderstorm Thursday as a front starts to approach from the west. Despite the chance for some rain, it is going to turn even warmer with highs in the lower to middle 80s.

This front will bring more numerous showers and thunderstorms on Friday as this front moves into and through the region. It will still be a warm and humid day with highs near to just above 80. The front will sink to our south on Saturday, but may still be close enough to give us some clouds mixed with our sunshine. It will start to turn less humid on Saturday. A bubble of high pressure will give us a nice day with a good deal of sunshine and lower humidity. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70s.