Evening weather forecast Sunday, March 1, 2020

Tonight will start off mostly clear and temperatures will be dropping down into and through the 30s. Later tonight clouds will start to drift into the area from the west and the dropping temperatures will come to an end.

Monday will feature a partly to mostly cloudy sky. There will be more in the way of sunshine the farther east you live, but clouds will start to win out in the afternoon farther to the west. Some rain showers will arrive from the west during the afternoon hours. Before any showers, highs on Monday will reach the upper 40s to the west to as much as the middle 50s farther to the east. We’ll continue to have some showers and drizzle Monday night into Tuesday. it will still be mild despite the showers and drizzle with high temperatures on Tuesday reaching the lower to middle 50s. Tuesday night will be mild with lows in the 40s.

We’ll be between two systems on Wednesday with a mix of clouds and sunshine and just the chance for a shower. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the 40s to the lower 50s. Thursday looks like a relatively nice day, albeit a little cooler. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the middle to upper 40s with at least partial sunshine. The next system will bring us some clouds on Friday and there could be a shower or flurry as some colder air tries to press back into the region. High temperatures on Friday will be near 40. A cold front will move through and behind it Saturday will be windy and colder with clouds some sunshine along with scattered flurries and sunshine. A bubble of high pressure will give us a good deal of sunshine on Sunday and it won’t be quite as cold with highs in the middle 40s.