Evening weather forecast Sunday, July 21st, 2019

Tonight will stay warm and humid with some clouds. We’ll have scattered showers and thunderstorms as a front moves into and stalls over the region. Any of these could be heavy with a flooding downpour and some strong gusts of wind. Lows tonight will be in the upper 60s to the lower 70s.

This front will stay over the region on Monday. A disturbance moving along the front will bring showers and scattered thunderstorms along with more clouds than sunshine. It will not be nearly as hot as recent days but it will remain quite humid. Highs will b e in the 70s with some valley spots still reaching to near 90. Once again some of the rainfall can bring localized flooding. This front will clear the area and we will have a more refreshing air mass move into the region. Tuesday will feature times of clouds and sunshine. A stray shower or two can not be ruled out, especially the farther south and east you are in the region. Highs on Tuesday will be in the lower to middle 70s but it will be much less humid.

A bubble of high pressure will bring nice weather for Wednesday through Friday of next week with sunshine and a few clouds. Highs Wednesday will be in the 70s with nice comfortable low humidity. The humidity will still not be that high on Thursday with highs closer to 80. Friday will still become a little warmer and a touch bit more humid with highs in the lower to middle 80s. This high pressure system will sink to the south and allow for it to turn quite warm and more humid Saturday and Sunday with highs in the middle, perhaps upper, 80s. Nights will also turn muggier with lows in the 80s.