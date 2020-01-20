Evening weather forecast Sunday, January 19, 2020

Snow showers and flurries will taper off as we head through the early part of tonight. Later tonight we will have a slow clearing with a diminishing wind. Low temperatures tonight will be in the teens, with some of the coldest spots are dropping into the single digits. Monday will feature a partly to mostly sunny sky. Despite the return of sunshine, it’s still going to be a cold day with high temperatures only in the 20s. At least there will be less wind than what we had during the day on Sunday.

We’ll have a few patches of clouds move over the area Monday night on into Tuesday. Low temperatures Monday night will be in the teens with highs only in the 20s once again on Tuesday. A bubble of high pressure will then sit over the region and give us some nice weather for the middle of the week. Wednesday will feature a good deal of sunshine and it won’t be quite as cold during the afternoon with high temperatures in the 30s. It will still be cold Wednesday night with lows in the teens then Thursday will turn even milder with highs and authorities to near 40 with sunshine in a few clouds. As the next storm system approaches the area we will have an increase in cloudiness on Friday. High temperatures on Friday will be in the 30s to near 40.

The next slow moving storm system will give us plenty of clouds with the likelihood of a wintry mix on Saturday. Right now it looks like it will be lighter amounts than what we had this past weekend. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the 30s. The wintry mix will still be possible on Sunday, otherwise we’ll have a mostly cloudy Sky with highs in the 30s to near 40. Milder air looks like it will start to press in for the very end of the month of January.