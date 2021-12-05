Evening weather forecast Sunday, December 5, 2021

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and breezy in spots. There will be some showers approaching from the west later tonight. Temperatures tonight will hold mostly in the 40s. Monday will become quite windy. We’ll have rain in the morning into the afternoon, but as temperatures start to fall, the rain may mix with snowflakes in places before coming to an end later in the day. Some wind gusts on Monday may reach over 40mph. Temperatures Monday morning will be in the 50s but will drop into the 30s to the lower 40s by the end of the day.

Tuesday will be brisk and chilly with more clouds than sunshine and just the chance for a couple of flurries. Highs will be in the lower to middle 30s. There is some good news as we head to a storm system for the middle of next week. This system will be split into two pieces of energy. That combined with plenty of cold air will likely prevent us from having any ice, but rather just some light snow in places later Tuesday night into Wednesday. There still can be enough to cause slick travel, especially the farther south you are in our region. Temperatures are going to only rise into the middle 30s on Wednesday. Behind that system, we’ll have a fair amount of clouds on Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 30s to near 40. Some rain or a wintry mix will be around Thursday night into early Friday. The rest of Friday will be rather cloudy with some showers and drizzle. Highs on Friday will be in the lower to middle 40s. Saturday will turn even milder with despite rain at varying rates. Highs will be in the 40s to near 50. Sunday will be cloudy with rain and/or snow likely. Highs will be closer to 40.

