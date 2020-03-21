Evening weather forecast Saturday, March 21, 2020

With an area of high pressure just to our north we will have a partly to mostly clear sky tonight. With a light wind, dry atmosphere and the mostly clear sky, it’s going to be a cold night with low temperatures well down into the 20s. Some of the coldest spots may even touch the upper teens. Sunday will start off cold, but then a good deal of sunshine will help to ease the chill fast through the morning hours. Some clouds will start to arrive from the south and west later in the day. High temperatures on Sunday will once again be in the 40s.

A disturbance passing by to our south will give us a good deal of clouds Sunday night into Monday. A mix of rain and snow will develop Sunday night. This mix will last into the morning on Monday before tapering to showers and drizzle during the afternoon. The higher elevations will have a slushy accumulation of snow, mainly across the higher terrain. Right now there doesn’t look like there will be any significant travel issues. High temperatures on Monday will only be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s. Tuesday will feature sunshine giving away the clouds with highs in the 40s to near 50. Some showers and drizzle are likely again Tuesday night into Wednesday with a good deal of clouds and highs once again near 50. We’ll have a more tranquil day on Thursday with times of clouds and sunshine. There is only a chance for a bit of rain or drizzle later in the day. Highs will be in the 50s. Showers are likely on Friday, with maybe even a thunderstorm. It will be a milder day on Friday with highs in the 50s to near 60. Showers and maybe a thunderstorm are possible again on Saturday with highs in the 50s.

