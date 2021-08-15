Evening weather forecast Saturday, August 15, 2021

We’re going to be in a gray and wet weather pattern through this work week. Tonight will be rather cloudy with some showers and drizzle. Lows tonight will be near to just above 60. Monday will be rather cloudy and relatively cool for August with some showers. It will be breezy along some of the higher elevations in the counties along Route 219. Highs will only be near to just above 70. Tuesday will also feature a good deal of clouds with showers, maybe a thunderstorm in spots. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70s.

Wednesday and Thursday will feature variable cloudiness with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Highs will still be in the 70s on Wednesday but will rise closer to 80 on Thursday. Nights are also going to be muggy will lows in the lower to middle 60s. Saturday and Sunday will stay warm and humid with clouds and sunshine along with scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s.

