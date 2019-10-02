Evening weather forecast, October 2nd, 2019

A slow moving front is going to sink a little farther into the region tonight with scattered showers. Some places will even have a rumble of thunder. North of the front, it will cool off a little tonight with lows in the 50s. South of the front it will still be quite muggy with lows in the 60s.

This front will bisect the region Thursday and give us a wide variety of temperatures during the day on Thursday. North of the front, temperatures will be no better than the 60s with showers and just the chance for a rumble of thunder. South of the front, highs will be in the 70s to lower 80s with scattered showers and thunderstorms. A disturbance moving along the front will sweep the front out of the area by Friday and usher in a much cooler air mass. Friday will be a breezy and much cooler day with clouds breaking for some sunshine. There is just the chance for a couple of showers near and west of Route 219. Temperatures on Friday will likely not rise higher than middle 50s across the higher terrain to the lower 60s in the valley locations, with the breeze making it feel cooler than that. The wind will calm down and the sky will clear Friday night. That will set the stage for a very chilly night. Lows will be in the 30s with a scattered frost.

An area of high pressure will build over the region and give us plenty of sunshine for a while Saturday though some clouds will start to spill into the region later in the day. It will be a bit cool despite the sunshine with highs only in the upper 50s to the lower 60s. We will have nice weather for the Penn State homecoming game against Purdue with a kickoff at noon. The next disturbance will bring clouds back into the region Sunday followed by showers and drizzle developing. The clouds, precipitation and an easterly flow will help to keep things quite cool Sunday with highs in the 50s to near 60. We’ll have periods of rain with maybe thunderstorms on Monday with highs in the lower 60s. Rain will taper to showers and even come to an end sometime on Tuesday leaving us with leftover clouds. Highs will be near to just above 60. We’ll start to clear out on Wednesday with a pleasantly cool afternoon. Highs again will be near to just above 60.