Evening weather forecast Monday,October 28th, 2019

Tonight will be mostly clear early on then some low clouds and some fog will develop from the east later on. Low temperatures will be mostly in the 40s, though some of the colder spots may touch the upper 30s. Tuesday will feature more clouds than sunshine and that will keep temperatures from rising as high as we did on Monday. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the 50s to near 60, though with a downsloping easterly wind, some places will get into the 60s west of route 219. Wednesday will also feature more clouds than sunshine and only a slight chance for a shower or a touch of drizzle. It will be mild on Wednesday with highs in the lower to middle 60s.

A cold front will bring showers and maybe even a thunderstorm through the region on Thursday. That’s a bit unfortunate for the trick-or-treaters on Thursday evening. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the 50s, some places far to the east may still sneak into the low 60s. Behind the cold front it will be windy and much colder on Friday. There still could be a couple of showers in a flurry early in the day then clouds break for some sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s , with some places east of I-99 getting into the mid 40s. Saturday will feature sunshine mixing with some clouds and it will stay chilly with highs in the 40s. We’ll have more clouds than sunshine with a chance for a shower or flurry on Sunday. Highs on Sunday will be in the 40s. Monday will also be seasonably cool with highs in the 40s to near 50 along with some sunshine.