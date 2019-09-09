Evening weather forecast Monday, September 9th 2019

We’re heading into a very warm weather pattern for September standards. Tonight will be partly cloudy and a bit mild for this time of the year. Lows will be in the 50s. There will be a few pockets of valley fog. Tuesday will become warm with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be near to just above 80. Wednesday will be quite warm and humid for this time of the year with intervals of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s and the humidity will be higher. There may be a shower or thunderstorm in a few spots later Wednesday into Wednesday night; otherwise, it’s going to be muggy Wednesday night with lows in the 60s. As a front drifts into the area, Thursday will be cloudy to partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the near 80 in most locations.

This front may stall to our south on Friday which will give us more clouds than sunshine and the chance for a shower or a touch of drizzle in places. It will be a cooler day with highs in the 70s. Another front will sweep through the area later Friday night into early Saturday and will set the stage for nicer weather over the upcoming weekend. There still may be a shower in places on Saturday; otherwise, we’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the middle to upper 70s. Sunday will be a nice day with partial sunshine and lower humidity. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s. Monday will be partly sunny, warm and a little more humid. Highs will be near 80.