Evening weather forecast Monday, September 30th, 2019

Tonight will stay mostly cloudy with patches of drizzle, scattered showers and a few areas of fog. There will be some breaks in the clouds farther to the west. Lows tonight will be in the 50s to the lower 60s. This front will lift north of the area on Tuesday and set the stage for some unseasonably warm air to move into the region. Clouds will break for some sunshine on Tuesday with high temperatures in the middle to upper 80s. It will stay muggy Tuesday night with lows in the 60s. Wednesday will be another very warm and humid day with some sunshine and highs in the middle to upper 80s. With enough sunshine, some places east of I-99 could make a run to the 90° mark. There is a chance for some showers and thunderstorms to approach from the north Wednesday afternoon as a front draws closer to the region.

This front will start to sink southward across the area on Thursday bringing us a scattering of some showers and thunderstorms. Not everyplace will be hit, but the places that do get hit, can have a downpour. High temperatures on Thursday will still be in the 70s to near 80, some places near the Maryland border could still reach up into the 80s for one more day.

Behind the cold front Friday will be a breezy and much cooler day with a cloudy to partly sunny sky and just the chance for a couple of showers. Temperatures on Friday will likely not rise higher than the lower to middle 60s, with the breeze making it feel cooler than that. The wind will calm down and the sky will clear Friday night. That will set the stage for a very chilly night. Lows will be in the 30s with a scattered frost. An area of high pressure will build over the region and give us plenty of sunshine on Saturday. It will be a bit cool despite the sunshine with highs only in the upper 50s to the lower 60s. That means nice weather for the Penn State homecoming game against Purdue with a kickoff at noon. Sunshine will mix with or give way to some clouds on Sunday. Highs Sunday will be in the 60s. The next system will bring some rain and maybe thunderstorms on Monday of next week.