Evening weather forecast Monday, September 28, 2020

Any isolated shower will diminish early this evening. The rest of tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy and quite mild for this time of the year. An approaching cold will start to bring showers to the region by morning. Lows tonight will be in the 50s. This front will stall close to the area and an area of low pressure moving along this front will bring us periods of rain on Tuesday. This is going to be a steadier rainfall with some places getting over a half inch of rain. The rainfall is much needed as we are having a very dry month of September. It will turn cooler on Tuesday with morning temperatures in the 50s to the lower 60s. Temperatures then will hold steady to slowly fall through the rest of the day. There will also be areas of fog, especially over the ridges.

There still may be a shower in a few spots early Wednesday then the rest of the day will feature clouds breaking for some sunshine. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60s. Thursday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine, with maybe a good deal of sunshine east of I-99. It will be pleasantly cool on Thursday with highs near to just above 60. Another cold front will then move through the region and usher in the chilliest air of the season so far. Friday will feature a partly to mostly cloudy sky with a couple of scattered showers, especially near and west of Route 219. Temperatures on Friday will likely not get out of the 50s. Saturday will be another cool day despite more sunshine than clouds. Highs will be in the 50s. Sunshine will give way to clouds on Sunday. Highs will in the 50s to near 60. The next disturbance will bring showers Sunday night into Monday. Highs on Monday will be in the 50s to near 60.