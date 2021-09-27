Evening weather forecast Monday, September 27, 2021

We’ll have a nice evening then clouds will increase later tonight. Some showers will arrive with an approaching cold front. There is even the chance for a rumble of thunder in places. It won’t be nearly as cool as recent nights with lows close to 60. This cold front will bring us a scattering of showers Tuesday morning. The rest of Tuesday will feature clouds, some sunshine, and another shower in places. Highs on Tuesday will be not too far from 70.

Behind this front, Wednesday will be slightly cooler with highs in the 60s. We’ll have sunshine that probably will mix with some midday and early-afternoon clouds. Temperatures will be dropping into the 40s Wednesday night with a clear sky and light wind. A mostly sunny sky will help temperatures to rebound into the lower to middle 60s Thursday. Thursday night will be a chilly night with lows in the 40s. Some of the colder spots will drop into the 30s.

A bubble of high pressure will give us a sunny sky on Friday with highs again in the 60s. A few clouds will mix with the sunshine on Saturday with a slightly milder afternoon. Highs will be near to just above 70. A disturbance will pass close to the area on Sunday. If it passes close enough, we could have a touch of rain in places. Showers are also possible on Monday.

