Evening weather forecast Monday, September 16th, 2019

Tonight will feature partly to mostly cloudy sky with a shower or a touch of drizzle in places. Tonight will be turn a little cooler than last night with lows in the 50s. Tuesday may start off with a good deal of clouds but the clouds should give way to sunshine from the north to the south during the afternoon. It will be pleasantly warm on Tuesday with highs in the 70s along with slightly lower humidity.

A large ridge of high pressure locked to our northeast will dominate our weather through the rest of the week. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will feature patchy valley fog each morning followed by plenty of sunshine each afternoon. It will be comfortably cool each night with lows in the 40s to the lower 50s. Each afternoon will be warm with the sunshine boosting temperatures into the middle to upper 70s. Saturday and Sunday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs each day will be in the upper 70s to near 80. It will turn a little more humid with milder nights. As the next front approaches, we will become mostly cloudy on Monday followed by some showers. Highs will be in the middle 70s.