Evening weather forecast Monday, October 7th, 2019

Tonight will be rather cloudy and it will be chillier with rain, drizzle and areas of fog. This rain will taper off later tonight. Lows tonight will be mostly in the 40s which is pretty close to average for the date. This front will stall just to our south and east Tuesday which will keep clouds in the south and eastern part of the viewing area while there will be a good bit of sunshine farther to the north and west. A few spots south and east of I-99 will have a shower or some drizzle as a disturbance moves along this front. Highs on Tuesday will be in the 60s with only a few higher elevations of the Laurel Highlands staying in the 50s.

We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine on Wednesday with seasonable high temperatures in the lower to middle 60s. An area of high pressure will build into the region and give us a partly to mostly sunny sky on Thursday with highs again in the lower to middle 60s. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine on Friday and Saturday with highs in the 60s. A weak front will bring the chance for a couple of showers later Saturday into early Sunday then the rest of Sunday will feature partial sunshine with highs in the 50s to near 60. A new area of high pressure will give us plenty of sunshine on Monday with highs in the upper 50s to the lower 60s.