Evening weather forecast Monday, October 5, 2020

Clouds will give way to a clear sky for tonight and it will turn out to be a chilly night as the winds calm. Low temperatures tonight are going to be in the 30s. Tuesday is going to feature a good deal of sunshine. A cool morning will turn out to be a nice afternoon with high temperatures in the 60s. Another front will approach the area on Wednesday. We will have a mix of clouds and sunshine on Wednesday with more clouds to the North where there could even be an isolated shower. High temperatures on Wednesday will still be in the 60s.

This front pushes to our south and east on Thursday, leaving us with a partly to mostly sunny Sky. It will be cooler on Thursday with high temperatures in the 50s. Friday is going to be a nice sunny day . A chilly morning will turn into a little more comfortable afternoon with high temperatures near to just above the 60 degree mark. Saturday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine. It will turn breezy and warmer in the afternoon. Highs on Saturday will be in the 60s to near the 70 degree mark. Sunday will be the more unsettled day over the weekend. Right now it looks like we have a good deal of clouds. There is a chance of some rain as the remnants of what should become Hurricane Delta passes to our south. There is still the chance for some rain early on Monday then clouds will try to break for some sunshine. High temperatures both Sunday and Monday will be in the lower to middle 60s, but it will really depend on the track of the system and how much rain we get. We do need the rainfall but unfortunately it does look like most of it will stay to our South.