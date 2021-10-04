Evening weather forecast Monday, October 4, 2021

We’ll have scattered showers, even a thunderstorm in places early tonight. The rest of tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy. It will also become quite foggy later tonight. It will be quite mild and humid for October with lows in the upper 50s to near 60.

Tuesday will start foggy. The fog will likely lift into a deck of clouds that eventually should yield to at least peaks of sunshine. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70s, but in places, the clouds remain persistent, temperatures may not leave the 60s. A flow of air from the Atlantic Ocean will give us a fair amount of clouds Wednesday and Thursday with the possibility of a shower or some drizzle in places. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60s.

An approaching disturbance will likely give us more in the way of showers Friday into Saturday. Highs will be close to 70. We may still have more clouds than sunshine on Sunday, but we’ll be down to just the chance for a shower or some drizzle. Highs will be near to just above 70. Monday will be relatively warm for the second week of October with highs in the lower 70s along with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.