Evening weather forecast Monday, October 26, 2020

We’re going to be quite unsettled through the rest of this week. Tonight will be rather cloudy with showers, drizzle and fog. Lows will be in the 40s. A front will stay stalled near the area Tuesday keeping us gray and unsettled. We’ll have plenty of clouds along with drizzle and fog in the morning. As a disturbance moves along this front, there will be some light rain redeveloping in the area later in the day into Tuesday night. We’re going to be mostly on the cool side of the front Tuesday with highs ranging from the upper 40s to the middle 50s. Wednesday will be the nicest day of the week. Clouds and drizzle will break for some sunshine for a while in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 50s with some spots reaching to near 60.

The remnants of what is now Hurricane Zeta will intermingle with a front over the region for Thursday into early Friday. When tropical systems mix with fronts that can help to bring heavy rainfall and it looks like we will have that setup for our region. Rain will develop Thursday and some may be heavy later Thursday through Thursday night. It’s going to a cool rainfall with temperatures on Thursday with temperatures not reaching higher than the middle 50s. Rain will taper Friday morning. Clouds will break for some sunshine Friday afternoon, but it’s going to be a little too late with highs only in the 40s. There even be some snowflakes mixed in near the New York border. Saturday will be a nice, albeit cool, day with sunshine along with highs in the 40s to near 50. Sunday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine along with a slight chance for a shower. Highs once again will be in the 40s to near 50. Another front will move through by Monday. It will bring plenty of clouds along with sprinkles, maybe even flurries across the higher terrain. Highs on Monday will be in the 40s.