Evening weather forecast Monday, October 25, 2021

We’re going to have unsettled weather for much of the rest of the week. A cold front will move through the area tonight with some showers, some which would be gusty. There can also be a thunderstorm in spots. It will stay mild most of the night, but then it will turn breezy and cooler by morning. Lows tonight will be in the 40s west of I-99 with lows in the lower 50s farther to the east.

The cool air moving in behind this front will fuel a storm system off of the East Coast. This system will through moisture back into our area. We’ll have periods of rain on Tuesday. Most of the rain will be light, but it will turn windy and cooler. Temperatures on Tuesday will reach the 50s in the morning but will drift down into the 40s across the entire region by evening.

Clouds should break for some peeks of sunshine on Wednesday. It will be breezy, but not quite as chilly with highs near 60. As the next storm system approaches the region, we will have a partly to mostly cloudy sky on Thursday. Rain may arrive by the end of the day on Thursday. Highs Thursday will be in the upper 50s to near 60. Rain will be around Thursday night and Friday. Some of the rain can be heavy on Friday. Highs Friday will be in the 50s. Saturday will be brisk and chilly with a fair amount of clouds and scattered showers. Highs will be in the 50s. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine both Sunday and Monday with highs in the 50s. Even colder air will come our way later next week.

