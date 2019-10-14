Evening weather forecast Monday, October 14th, 2019

As the wind slackens, it is going to become chilly tonight with a clear sky and lows in the 30s. Once again, some of the colder areas will have a touch of frost. As an area of high pressure slides to the east, we’re going to have another beautiful day on Tuesday with a good deal of sunshine. Highs will be in the 60s.

The weather pattern starts to change on Wednesday as a cold front approaches the region. Clouds will increase ahead of this front with showers developing. Temperatures Wednesday will still reach through the 50s and into the 60s in some places. There could even be a rumble of thunder in places. Behind this front, a much colder air mass will push into the region for Thursday on a cold, gusty wind. We’ll have more clouds than sunshine on Thursday with scattered showers, especially near and west of Route 219. Highs on Thursday will be in the 40s across the higher terrain to the lower 50s in the valley spots farther to the east. The wind is going to make it feel even colder than that. Friday will start off with some clouds in places but then an area of high pressure will give us a return of sunshine by the afternoon. It will still be cool Friday with highs in the 50s. There will be areas of frost, even a freeze in places Friday night then we’ll warm up with a good deal of sunshine on Saturday. Highs again on Saturday will be near to just above 60.

We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine on Sunday, but the clouds will start to win out by the end of the day. Highs will be in the 60s. The next front will bring showers back to the region on Monday. Highs will be in the 60s. Behind that front, a much colder air mass will move in through the middle of next week.