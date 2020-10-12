Evening weather forecast Monday, October 12, 2020

Not much is going to change in our weather for tonight. It is going to stay damp with drizzle and fog. As a cold front moves in from the west some more significant showers will approach from the west later tonight. Temperatures will not move much tonight, continuing to hold in the 50s. This cold front will continue to bring us some showers and drizzle Tuesday morning into the midday hours. Behind the front, a switch to a westerly wind will bring an end to the damp weather and we will have a clearing sky from the west to the east. High temperatures Tuesday will be near to just above 60. With a clear sky it will turn cooler Tuesday night with lows in the 40s and areas of fog.

Wednesday may start off with some fog then the rest of the day will be sunny to partly cloudy and milder. Highs will be in the middle 60s. Thursday will turn breezy and even warmer with times of clouds and sunshine. As a cold front approaches, the clouds will be more prominent later in the day. There may even be some showers arriving by the end of the day. Highs on Thursday will be within a few degrees of 70. A disturbance moving along this front will bring us showers on Friday. It will turn cooler for the last day of the work week with temperatures no better than the 50s. In fact, some places may drop into the 40s by evening. Saturday will be a breezy and cooler day with clouds breaking for some sunshine. Highs will be near to just above 50. Sunday will also be a cool day with an increase in cloudiness. Highs on Sunday will be in the lower 50s. A shower is possible on Monday with clouds, some sunshine and highs in the middle 50s.