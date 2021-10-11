Evening weather forecast Monday, October 11, 2021

We’re still locked in a weather pattern that is favoring clouds and higher humidity for most of Central PA. Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy and quite mild. There will be more clouds near and east of Route 219 with more in the way in breaks in the clouds farther to the west. Lows tonight will be in the middle to upper 50s. This is way above the average low temperatures which are in the lower to middle 40s. An easterly flow from the Atlantic Ocean will continue to bring us more clouds than sunshine near and east of Route 219 again on Tuesday. Farther to the west we’ll have some sunshine. Highs will range from the lower to middle 70s, but if the clouds stay very stubborn, temperatures will not leave the 60s. There is a slight chance for a shower Tuesday afternoon.

Wednesday will start off with a partly to mostly cloudy sky, but a switch in the wind direction will help us turn partly to mostly sunny during the afternoon. Highs will be in the middle the lower to middle 70s. Thursday will also be warm and a bit humid with a mix of clouds and sunshine along with highs in the middle to upper 70s. Friday will also be warm for October despite an increase in cloudiness from an approaching cold front. A shower is possible by the end of the day on Friday. Highs Friday will be in the middle to upper 70s. This front will bring some showers Friday night into Saturday. Behind the front, a spell of cooler weather is coming our way for Sunday into early next week.

