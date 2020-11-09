Evening weather forecast Monday, November 9, 2020

Tonight will be clear early. With a clear sky and light wind, temperatures will fall fast. The temperature later tonight will reach the dewpoint temperature and we will have fog develop later on tonight, especially near and east of I-99. Tuesday will start off with areas of low clouds and fog then the rest of the day will feature at least partial sunshine. Once again temperatures will rise through the 60s and reach the lower 70s in some places. A cold front will move into the region on Wednesday. This front will grab some of the moisture from Tropical Storm Eta. While the actual system will not track anywhere near our region, we will have some moisture get pulled northward with the front. This will give us some rain on Wednesday. With the clouds and rain, it will not be quite as warm on Wednesday with highs in the lower to middle 60s. There still could be some showers or drizzle early Thursday then the rest of the day will be cloudy to partly sunny. It will be cooler behind this front with highs in the 50s to near 60. Friday will become partly to mostly sunny and a little cooler with highs in the middle to upper 50s. Sunshine will mix with some clouds on Saturday. Highs will be in the middle 50s which is still a bit above average for the date. The next system will bring us a period of rain on Sunday. It will be a cool to chilly rainfall with highs in the 50s. Behind this system, Monday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with the chance for a shower or two. Highs will be closer to 50s.