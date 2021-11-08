Evening weather forecast Monday, November 8, 2021

Tonight will turn a bit chilly with a clear sky, but a light westerly wind should keep most of us about freezing. Lows tonight will be in the 30s. Sunshine will turn out to be breezy and milder with sunshine mixing with clouds. Highs will be in the 60s. Some of the deeper valleys east of I-99 will reach close to 70. A weak front will bring some clouds and maybe even a shower to some places Tuesday night into first thing on Wednesday. Clouds will break for sunshine the rest of Wednesday. Highs will be near to just above 60.

As the next cold front approaches the region, Thursday will have a partly to mostly cloudy sky. It will turn breezy to windy and mild on Thursday with highs near to just above 60. This front will bring a band of rain to the area Thursday night into Friday. The rest of Friday will be breezy with clouds, some sunshine and just the chance for another shower in spots. Highs Friday will briefly reach through the 50s to near 60 in spots but likely will fall during the afternoon.

Saturday will be a windy and chilly day with clouds, some sunshine and scattered shows. Highs will only be in the 40s with the wind making it feel colder than that. Rain showers will mix with a couple of snow showers or flurries Saturday night into Sunday. It will be brisk and cold Sunday with variable cloudiness and highs only in the lower to middle 40s. The next disturbance may also bring us some rain and snow showers Monday with temperatures struggling into the lower 40s.

