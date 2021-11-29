Evening weather forecast Monday, November 29, 2021

Early tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy. A warm front will bring a band of snow to the area later tonight into Tuesday morning. There will be an inch or two on some of the ridges across the Laurel Highlands and places north of I-80. Farther to the south and east, there will be less than inch of accumulation. Lows tonight will be in the 20s which means if anything looks wet, it can be icy. The rest of Tuesday will be cloudy to partly sunny with just the chance for a shower or flurry. Highs Tuesday will be within a few degrees of 40. A shower can not be ruled out on Wednesday; otherwise, we’ll have more clouds than sunshine with highs in the lower to middle 40s. Another push of milder air will help to bring us some showers later Wednesday night into Thursday; otherwise, we’ll have a good deal of clouds on Thursday with a milder afternoon. Highs on Thursday will be near to just above 50. Friday will bring more clouds than sunshine with just the chance for a couple of showers. Highs will be in the middle 40s. We’ll have a varying amount of clouds Saturday with highs in the middle 40s. Another push of colder air will then arrive later in the weekend. Highs on Sunday will be in the 30s. Some more snow showers may arrive on Monday.

