Evening weather forecast Monday, November 25th, 2019

Tonight will be mainly clear. With a clear sky and relatively light winds, it will turn seasonably chilly with lows in the 30s. There will be a couple of pockets of fog later at night. Tuesday will turn unseasonably warm thanks to a south-southwesterly flow along with sunshine and only a few high clouds. High temperatures will be well into the 50s to near 60. Tuesday night will stay mild with patchy clouds and lows in the 40s.

The next front will increase clouds on Wednesday with showers arriving. It will also turn increasingly windy with highs in the 50s but it will turn colder later in the day. The rain showers will end as some snow showers and flurries Wednesday night. Thanksgiving is going to be a windy and chilly day. We may have some flurries around early; otherwise, it will be cloudy to partly sunny with highs in the 30s to the lower 40s. Friday will be a nice day with sunshine mixing with a few clouds. Highs will be in the lower to middle 40s.

The next storm system is going to thicken clouds early Saturday followed by a chilly rainfall. It’s going to be chilly enough that we will have to watch the potential for a wintry mix in spots. Temperatures on Saturday will fail to leave the 30s. Rain will end as some snow showers on Sunday; otherwise, it will be a rather cloudy day with highs in the upper 30s to the lower 40s but temperatures will drop during the afternoon. Behind that system, it will be blustery and cold on Monday with snow showers and flurries followed by some clearing. Highs on Monday will be in the 30s.