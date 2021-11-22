Evening weather forecast Monday, November 23, 2021

Tonight will be windy and it will continue to turn colder. We’ll have a good deal of clouds along with scattered flurries and snow showers. These will be most numerous near and north of I-80, but even a couple of spots to the south will have a fresh whitening of the ground. Lows tonight will be in the 20s with the wind making it feel colder than that.

A cold wind will continue Tuesday. There will still be some flurries showers around during the morning and midday hours. There will be both clouds and sunshine, but the sky will tend to finish clear later in the day. Highs on Tuesday will range from the lower 30s near and west of Route 219 to the middle to upper 30s in the deeper valleys along and east of I-99.

We’ll have a slight warm-up for the middle of the week. Sunshine will mix with, even fade behind, some clouds on Wednesday. Highs on Wednesday will be in the 40s. With enough sunshine, some of the warmer spots could even reach near 50. We’ll have more clouds than sunshine on Thanksgiving Day, but it will still be milder with highs in the 40s to near 50. There may be a shower or two around on Thursday, but more likely there will be a couple of showers Thursday night as another cold front moves through the region.

This front will usher in a much colder air mass for the rest of the holiday weekend. Friday will be windy, and it will turn colder, with variable cloudiness and snow showers. Highs will be in the 30s. We’ll continue to have a cold wind on Saturday with scattered snow showers. Highs will only be in the lower to middle 30s. Sunday and Monday will stay cold with more clouds than sunshine along with just the chance for a couple of snow showers. Highs each day will be in the lower to middle 30s.

