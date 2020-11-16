Evening weather forecast Monday, November 16, 2020

Tonight will start off mostly clear. As another cold front approaches the region, we will have an increase in cloudiness later tonight. With an increase in clouds and a bit of a westerly wind, temperatures tonight will not drop too much with lows mostly in the 30s. We will have some flurries and snow showers move into the region before dawn. There could even be a covering of snow in places by morning on some of the ridges in that area. Behind this next front, it will turn windy and colder Tuesday and Tuesday night with variable cloudiness along with scattered flurries and snow showers. The snow showers will bring a coating to an inch or two to the higher terrain but just a coating in places near and east of I-99 where some raindrops could also mix in during the day. Highs on Tuesday will range from the middle to upper 30s in the Laurels Highlands to the middle to upper 40s in the deeper valleys east of I-99.

There still can be flurries and clouds in places early Wednesday then there will be a return of sunshine with less wind. Wednesday will be a cold day with highs in the 30s to near 40. An area of high pressure will build to our south and help to warm us up a good bit later this week into the weekend. Thursday will become breezy and milder with sunshine and highs near to just above 50. Friday will become breezy and warmer with some sunshine and highs in the upper 50s. Saturday will feature clouds and some sunshine. There could be a couple of showers close by on Saturday, especially near and north of I-80. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50s on Saturday. Sunday will also be mild with a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the 50s to near 60. Some rain will develop on Monday.