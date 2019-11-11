Evening weather forecast Monday, November 11th, 2019

A very strong cold front will move into the region tonight. We’ll have some rain develop this evening. As the front moves through, it will become windy and it will turn colder with the rain ending as a period of snow in spots. Do be careful as there will be a risk for a flash freeze to the west of I-99. This means that wet roads can quickly freeze into ice as the temperatures plunge. Low temperatures tonight will be in the 20s to the west and in the 30s in the valleys well east of I-99.

Tuesday will be a windy and cold day. Temperatures will hold steady in the upper 20s to the lower 30s, even dropping in places. We’ll have scattered flurries and snow showers, most numerous near and west of Route 219 where some places will pick up a few inches of snow. Do be careful as there will be changing conditions on the roads. Wednesday will be brisk and quite cold for this time of the year. There will still be some flurries early then the rest of the day will feature clouds breaking for some sunshine. Highs on Wednesday will only be in the 20s to near 30. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine on Thursday. Highs will be in the 30s to near 40. The chill will ease as we head into Friday and Saturday with sunshine and some clouds. Highs each day will be near to just above 40. This is still a good bit cooler than average. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the lower to middle 40s on Sunday followed by temperatures reaching the upper 40s despite a partly to mostly cloudy sky on Monday.