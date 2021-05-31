Evening weather forecast Monday, May 31, 2021

After a nice evening with a mainly clear sky, some clouds will start to roll in later tonight. It will turn a bit cool with lows ranging from the middle to upper 40s. Tuesday will feature more clouds than sunshine. Even though we will have a lot more in the way of clouds, there will be nothing more than an isolated shower. Highs will be in the middle 70s. Wednesday will feature more clouds with a few showers, maybe a rumble of thunder in places. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70s. We’ll have a good deal of clouds along with scattered showers and thunderstorms with highs in the middle 70s. Friday will still feature more clouds than sunshine with a shower or thunderstorm still possible. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70s.

The upcoming weekend looks warmer and brighter. Both Saturday and Sunday will bring more sunshine than clouds. Afternoon temperatures will reach to near to just above 80 on Saturday and then the lower to middle 80s on Sunday. We’ll have a lot of sunshine on Monday with highs in the middle 80s. The nights will also turn muggier with lows close to 60.

