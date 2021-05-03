Evening weather forecast Monday, May 3, 2021

We’re going to be in an unsettled weather pattern for most of this week. We’ll have some showers and thunderstorms around this evening, some of which will bring flooding downpours. The rest of tonight will be mostly cloudy with just the chance for another shower. There will also be areas of fog tonight. Lows will be in the middle to upper 50s. Tuesday will still be relatively warm and humid with more clouds than sunshine. There will be a couple of showers and thunderstorms scattered about the area. While most spots may be missed, any spot that gets hit can have a downpour. Highs on Tuesday will be in the middle to upper 70s.

A couple of showers and thunderstorms will still be close to the area early Wednesday. The rest of the day will be cloudy to partly sunny and breezy. While it won’t be quite as warm as Tuesday, it will still be comfortable with highs close to 70. Thursday will be the best day of the week. While it will be a little cooler with highs near to just above the 70° mark, there will be a good deal of sunshine.

The next system will bring some showers, maybe a thunderstorm on Friday. It will be a cooler day with highs in the 50s. Saturday will be a nicer day with a mix of clouds and sunshine and a bit of a breeze. Highs will be closer to 60. We’ll have some showers, maybe a thunderstorm, on Sunday with highs in the lower to middle 60s. There will be a couple of showers around the area on Monday; otherwise, the day will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the lower to middle 60s.

