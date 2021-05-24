Evening weather forecast Monday, May 24, 2021

There will still be some showers around this evening; otherwise, tonight will be rather cloudy and relatively mild. Temperatures are going to hold fairly steady in the upper 50s to the lower 60s. Tuesday will start off with a good deal of clouds, maybe with a touch of drizzle in spots. The rest of the day will be cloudy to partly sunny and warmer. Highs will be near to just above 80, but the warmest spots may end up being in the western part of our region where the sun will return faster than to the east.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week. Temperatures will reach the middle, maybe upper 80s. There will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. Some showers and thunderstorms should arrive from the west during the afternoon and evening. A cold front will bring a scattering of showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday night. Behind the front, sunshine will make a return for Thursday. It will still be warm, but less humid with highs near to just above 80.

A disturbance is going to give us a much cooler and wetter end to the work week. We’ll have periods of rain on Friday with maybe a thunderstorm. Temperatures will not rise out of the 60s. Any leftover showers and clouds early Saturday will give way to a return of some sunshine. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60s. The rest of the holiday weekend will feature a good deal of sunshine. Highs will be closer to average, in the 70s, but that will be cool for the pools.

