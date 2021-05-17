Evening weather forecast Monday, May 17, 2021

It’s going to feel like summer has suddenly arrived this week. After a nice evening, the rest of tonight will be partly to mostly clear. Lows will be close to our average low temperature in the 40s. Tuesday will feature a good deal of sunshine with just a few high clouds mixed in. Afternoon temperatures will rebound into the lower to middle 70s. Wednesday and Thursday will turn even warmer with sunshine mixing with some clouds. Highs on Wednesday will be near 80. We’ll get into the lower to middle 80s on Thursday with just a slight chance for a pop up shower or thunderstorm. Friday will be quite warm and more humid with sunshine and a few clouds. An afternoon thunderstorm can not be ruled out with highs in the middle 80s.

This weekend is going to stay relatively warm and humid with a mix of clouds and sunshine. A pop-up shower or thunderstorm is a possibility on either afternoon. Highs each day will be in the lower to middle 80s. There is a better chance for a couple of showers and thunderstorms to be in the area on Monday of next week as a cold front moves toward the region. Highs Monday will be near to just above 80 with slightly cooler air coming our way toward the middle of next week.

