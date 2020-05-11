Evening weather forecast Monday, May 11, 2020

Tonight will still be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and flurries around. The wind will start to diminish. Lows tonight will be in the 30s. Some of the colder spots will even touch the upper 20s. Because of this a freeze warning is in effect for much of the region tonight. The exceptions are Huntingdon County to the south and east where a frost advisory is in effect. Also, Elk County to the north and west do not have a warning because we have not reached the date for the start of growing season.

Tuesday will be windy and cool with both clouds and sunshine. There will still be a couple of pop-up showers around, especially during the midday and afternoon hours. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50s which is still well below the average highs which is in the middle to upper 60s. The wind will calm down and the sky will clear Tuesday night which will leave us with another cold night with lows in the 30s, some spots in the upper 20s. Frost and freeze advisory and warnings are likely again for Tuesday night, but this may be the last for the season.

An area of high pressure will give us plenty of sunshine on Wednesday. With the sunshine and less wind, it will feel like a much nicer day despite below average highs in the upper 50s to the lower 60s. Clouds will thicken up on Thursday with showers and drizzle likely. This is thanks to milder air that will start pushing into the region. Despite the clouds and showers, we will still have highs in the 60s. The end of week is going to feel more like early summer, rather than spring. We are going to stay unsettled Friday, Saturday and Sunday with clouds, some sunshine along with scattered showers and thunderstorms around each day. Highs each day will be in the 70s. Nighttime temperatures will struggle to drop back into the 50s. A cold front will move through the area on Monday. We will have some showers and thunderstorms followed by some clearing. It will still be mild despite the front moving through on Monday with highs in the upper 60s to the lower 70s.