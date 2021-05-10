Evening weather forecast Monday, May 10, 2021

We’re going to stay in a cool, but drier weather pattern through most of the rest of this week. Tonight will be partly cloudy and chilly. Lows will be in the 30s. Some of the colder spots will be near freezing with frost in places. If you have sensitive plants, like tomatoes and peppers, you should bring them inside if at all positive. If not, try to cover them with a cloth cover.

Tuesday will be another cool day with a mix of clouds and sunshine. It will also become breezy and a stray shower can not be ruled out. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50s. Wednesday will feature sunshine mixed with a few clouds. Temperatures will still be below average with highs in the 50s to near 60. Thursday will feature sunshine with a milder afternoon. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60s.

Friday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine along with a shower in some spots. Highs will be in the middle 60s. This weekend will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine. There can be a couple of pop-up showers each afternoon. The weekend will be slightly milder with highs in the upper 60s to near 70. It will turn even milder on Monday with clouds and some sunshine with highs near to just above 70.

