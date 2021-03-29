Evening weather forecast Monday, March 29, 2021

Tonight will be clear. The combination of the clear sky, light winds and a dry atmosphere will help temperatures will fall fast. Lows in most spots will be near to just above freezing, but colder valley locations will drop into the 20s. Plenty of sunshine on Tuesday will take a chilly morning and turn it into a nice mild afternoon. Highs will be in the middle 60s.

The next system will give us a damp and cool day with periods of rain and highs in the 50s to near 60. On the backside of this system cold air will press into the region and that will allow for rain to mix with and change to snow showers later Wednesday night into Thursday. There will even be a slushy accumulation on some of higher ridges and north of I-80. It will be windy and colder on Thursday. Temperatures will not leave the 30s. Clouds will break for a return of sunshine on Friday, but it will stay blustery and cold. Highs Friday will only reach near to just above 40. Saturday will be sunny to partly cloudy with a slightly milder afternoon. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50s.

Easter Sunday will be turn even milder with highs near to just above 60 along with a mix of sun and clouds. Monday will turn out to be partly to mostly cloudy. A couple of showers are possible later Monday and likely Monday night. It will still be milder with highs in the lower to middle 60s. The milder weather pattern will last through the middle of next week.