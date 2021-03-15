Evening weather forecast Monday, March 15, 2021

Clouds will thicken early tonight. The next system will bring some very light precipitation later tonight into Tuesday. It will be cold enough that the precipitation will likely start as a bit of a wintry mix. The good news is that it looks like any issues will be minor and spotty, but the National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the counties near and just west of Route 219 along with Cameron, western Clinton and northwestern Centre Counties. This is in effect until the midday into the early afternoon. The rest of Tuesday will be rather cloudy with some light showers and drizzle. Highs on Tuesday will be in the 30s to near 40.

Wednesday will feature times of clouds and sunshine with more sunshine than clouds in the morning and then more clouds than sunshine later in the day. It won’t be quite as mild highs will be near to just above 50. The next system will bring rain later Wednesday night through Thursday. Highs Thursday will be in the 40s to near 50. There still may be a leftover shower or flurry early Friday, then the rest of the day will be breezy and cool with clouds breaking for some sunshine. Highs will be in the lower to middle 40s. An area of high pressure will settle over the region and give us a nice, bright weekend. Saturday will be mice with a mostly sunny sky. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40s. Sunday will be sunny and nice with a milder with highs in the lower to middle 50s. We’ll have plenty of sunshine again on Monday with highs in the middle 50s. It will turn even warmer into the middle of next week.